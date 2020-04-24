Best answer: No! It doesn't! Don't do it! Leave them alone. Hitting villagers with a net accomplishes nothing.
- A perfect community: Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($60 at Best Buy)
What does hitting villagers with a net do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?
Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Okay, it makes them mad at you. If you hit them once on accident, it's no harm, no foul. However, if you hit a villager repeatedly, they'll get irritated and tell you how they feel about it.
It's possible it can also lower their friendship with you. With little information so far about how friendship works in the game, it's hard to say. But regardless, it doesn't make villagers move out sooner. It's just a bit mean.
Does ignoring villagers work to get villagers to move?
No. This is another myth that's been spread around that doesn't do anything. Villagers may choose to leave regardless of how often you talk to them or basically any other friendship-related factor.
How do I know a villager is moving out?
There's lots of false information out there on how to get villagers to leave, but the most basic answer is that it's just up to random chance. Every so often, you'll see a villager walking around slowly, looking pensive, with a thought bubble above their heads. When you talk to them, they might give you an item, or a new nickname, or something else...or they might say they are thinking of leaving.
When this happens, you can either convince them to stay or wish them well and let them go. If you do the former, nothing changes. With the latter, they'll pack up the next day and be gone the day after that, opening up your town to a new resident.
So far, there is no proven way to accelerate this process or ensure it happens to a specific villager. It doesn't seem to be determined by friendship or any other triggers (for instance, I had someone move in, then roll out within three days. I've also had a villager I was very close with ask to move out. It's random).
Okay, so how do I make someone leave?
However, there are two ways to ensure someone leaves. The first is to have a full town of 10 villagers and scan an amiibo card at the Nook Stop terminal. You will be able to move in the villager on the card, and choose who you want to move out. They'll always accept.
The second way is to invite a villager visiting your campsite to move in. However, they'll offer to boot out a random villager, and it might be one you like. If they do pick one you like, you can save, close the game, and open it again, then ask them to move in again. They might choose a different villager, though they may also pick the same one. It's random chance.
A perfect island paradise
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
A neighborly community
Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island. Start with a tent and upgrade to a house, customize it to your liking, make friends with the villagers (or not) and shape your beloved island paradise into a bustling town you design yourself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.
Here are a dozen Eggcellent games for Nintendo Switch this Easter
Looking for some great family-friendly multiplayer games to enjoy together this Easter weekend? Here are some of our top picks for Nintendo Switch!
Visual novels on Switch are rare, but they do exist and these are the best
If you are on the hunt for visual novels on the Nintendo Switch, here are some of the options available to you right now.