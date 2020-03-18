Best answer: As of now, no — at least, not in the traditional sense. While players can't cook meals, they will be able to obtain recipes to build different tools and items. You can get different recipes as the game progresses and store them on your NookPhone.

Serving up some quality recipes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons promises to include plenty of new features to really spice up the classic simulator formula. While players will have more customizable options than ever before, there is still a skill that won't be available. From all the footage shared by Nintendo, there won't be a cooking component for the new game. That's not to say, it's ruled out completely... for now at least.

Since players have fruit, fish, and other resources available, it's not a stretch to think cooking might appear in a future update. Games like Breath of The Wild featured cooking, and with a few of the new features promised in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it may be possible for you and your animal neighbors to whip up some tasty treats. For now, however, there is no such mechanic.

Cooking in a new way

While you may not be able to cook in the traditional sense, you will be able to create all kinds of tools, furniture, and decor from scratch. Players can collect different recipes on their NookPhone, gather the proper materials, and set to work creating their own personal items. From tools like axes to a flower laurel, there's no shortage of what you can create. You can even create custom patterns for items like furniture and clothes.

So, even though you can't cook up a delicious meal, you can create a cute fruit wreath for your door. You can be a chef at the craft table and hunt down any recipe you can.

Again, while cooking may not be available now, who's to say it won't be added in an update down the line? Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to be a huge game, so there's no telling what you can do with your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020.