Best Answer: Yes, your old Apple Watch bands will fit the new Apple Watch as long as you stick with the same size (38mm is the same as 40mm, and 42mm is the same as 44mm.) Even though Series 0-3 are not the same size as Series 4 and 5, the lug design has been the same since Series 3, allowing for maximum compatibility.

So my Series 3 and earlier bands will fit?

If you have an older Series 0, 1, 2, or 3 Apple Watch, your bands should be for either the 38mm or 42mm case. However, even though the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 come in the new 40mm and 44mm sizes, your older bands from Series 3 and earlier will still fit.

This is because while Apple slightly increased the size of the Apple Watch case, they kept the strap sizes the same. So if you had a 38mm Apple Watch, your straps for that will fit the 40mm Series 4 or 5. And if you had a 42mm, they'll work with the 44mm Watch. You just need to make sure you are getting the equivalent size to your previous Watch when ordering a new one. Otherwise, the bands will not fit properly.

Series 4 to Series 5 bands are fine?

Series 4 and Series 5 come in the 40mm and 44mm sizes, so they are the same. As long as you get the same size for the new Apple Watch, then the existing bands you have should fit without issue.

While the Apple Watch has been around for five years now, Apple has kept the same lug design every year. This makes it possible to use even original bands with the latest Apple Watch, so if you have a favorite strap from way back when that has been discontinued, you can still use it with your Apple Watch Series 5 (or whichever model you get).

Until Apple makes a huge design change with the Apple Watch, any band you have that works with the square shape will work. If you want some new Apple Watch bands, check out some of the best ones available right now.