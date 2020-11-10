Best answer: Yes. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro (late 2020) as it has the exact same dimensions as the previous model (early 2020) meaning cases should fit just fine. Sleeves will of course fit the new MacBook Pro, as the size and width haven't changed.

Older hard cases should fit

The dimensions of the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and the previous 2020 model have the exact same dimensions. Although the new model is lighter by the slimmest amount. This likely won't affect the ability for cases to fit, but if you want to be extra cautious, you could always stick to cases that specifically say they fit the new model.

Sleeves are a great choice!

If you're not the type of person to but a case on your MacBook Pro, a sleeve is a perfect way to add a little protection to your MacBook while you're carrying it around and to make sure you have everything you need (cables, accessories, etc.), with your MacBook when you take it on the go.

Sleeves also are pretty affordable, so if you're looking for the best MacBook deals to save money, a sleeve is a great option.

Any sleeve that could carry the older models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro can certainly fit the 2020 model with ease. If you have a great sleeve that you love, you can still use it!