Best answer: Yes. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro (late 2020) as it has the exact same dimensions as the previous model (early 2020) meaning cases should fit just fine. Sleeves will of course fit the new MacBook Pro, as the size and width haven't changed.
- Apple Silicon MacBook Pro: 13-inch MacBook Pro (From $1,299 at Apple)
- A sleeve to carry your MacBook: Mosiso sleeve ($14 at Amazon)
Older hard cases should fit
The dimensions of the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and the previous 2020 model have the exact same dimensions. Although the new model is lighter by the slimmest amount. This likely won't affect the ability for cases to fit, but if you want to be extra cautious, you could always stick to cases that specifically say they fit the new model.
Sleeves are a great choice!
If you're not the type of person to but a case on your MacBook Pro, a sleeve is a perfect way to add a little protection to your MacBook while you're carrying it around and to make sure you have everything you need (cables, accessories, etc.), with your MacBook when you take it on the go.
Sleeves also are pretty affordable, so if you're looking for the best MacBook deals to save money, a sleeve is a great option.
Any sleeve that could carry the older models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro can certainly fit the 2020 model with ease. If you have a great sleeve that you love, you can still use it!
The M1 chip is here
13-inch MacBook Pro
Goodbye Intel
The same design you've come to know and love with the 13-inch MacBook Pro but with the all-new M1 chip. With two options for RAM and up to a 2TB SSD, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is that new portable pro laptop.
Carry your MacBook Pro with a sleeve
Mosiso sleeve
Mosiso's sleeves come in a variety of great colors and sizes, feature sturdy zippers, zipper pockets, and have an outer polyester that is water-repellent to keep your MacBook Pro safe and dry. There's also an inner layer of sponge for shock absorption.
