Best answer: Yes, most older cases (from 2018-2019) should fit the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro; however, it is possible that really tight-fitting cases might not. Sleeves that could carry the older models will work just fine with the new model.
Older hard cases should fit — but here's something you should know.
The dimensions of the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro and the previous 2019 and 2018 models are mostly the same, except the new model is ever so slightly thicker. The extra thickness does add a tiny amount of weight to the new 2020 model, but at 11.97-by-8.36-by-0.61 inches, it's still plenty compact and light enough to easily carrying around. While the older model had the same length and weight, it was only 0.59 inches thick, making the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro 0.02 inches thicker.
The good news is this slight increase in thickness doesn't affect the overall design of the MacBook; in the majority of instances, the old cases should fit on the new model. All of the ports are the exact same size, and in the same place as last year's model, so all the cutouts on previous cases will be the same for the 2020 model.
There's a slight chance some really tight-fitting cases could potentially have an issue fitting the new model properly because of that slightly increased thickness; however, in our experience with other MacBook models, it shouldn't affect most cases.
Sleeves are a great choice!
If you're not the type of person to but a case on your MacBook Pro, a sleeve is a perfect way to add a little protection to your MacBook while you're carrying it around and to make sure you have everything you need (cables, accessories, etc.), with your MacBook when you take it on the go.
Any sleeve that could carry the older models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro can certainly fit the 2020 model with ease. If you have a great sleeve that you love, you can still use it!
Apple's new MacBook Pro is here!
13-inch MacBook Pro
Faster, more storage, and a Magic Keyboard!
The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with more RAM, more storage, and the new Magic Keyboard. There are also options to get Intel's new 10th-generation processors in the higher-end options if you so choose.
Carry your MacBook Pro with a sleeve
Mosiso sleeve
Mosiso's sleeves come in a variety of great colors and sizes, feature sturdy zippers, zipper pockets, and have an outer polyester that is water-repellent to keep your MacBook Pro safe and dry. There's also an inner layer of sponge for shock absorption.
