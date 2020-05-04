Best answer: Yes, most older cases (from 2018-2019) should fit the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro; however, it is possible that really tight-fitting cases might not. Sleeves that could carry the older models will work just fine with the new model.

Older hard cases should fit — but here's something you should know.

The dimensions of the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro and the previous 2019 and 2018 models are mostly the same, except the new model is ever so slightly thicker. The extra thickness does add a tiny amount of weight to the new 2020 model, but at 11.97-by-8.36-by-0.61 inches, it's still plenty compact and light enough to easily carrying around. While the older model had the same length and weight, it was only 0.59 inches thick, making the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro 0.02 inches thicker.

The good news is this slight increase in thickness doesn't affect the overall design of the MacBook; in the majority of instances, the old cases should fit on the new model. All of the ports are the exact same size, and in the same place as last year's model, so all the cutouts on previous cases will be the same for the 2020 model.

There's a slight chance some really tight-fitting cases could potentially have an issue fitting the new model properly because of that slightly increased thickness; however, in our experience with other MacBook models, it shouldn't affect most cases.

Sleeves are a great choice!

If you're not the type of person to but a case on your MacBook Pro, a sleeve is a perfect way to add a little protection to your MacBook while you're carrying it around and to make sure you have everything you need (cables, accessories, etc.), with your MacBook when you take it on the go.

Any sleeve that could carry the older models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro can certainly fit the 2020 model with ease. If you have a great sleeve that you love, you can still use it!