Best answer: No, cases for the original iPhone SE will not fit the iPhone SE (2020) because the newer device has a larger screen.
- Get your new iPhone: iPhone SE (2020) (from $399 at Apple)
- Apple's own: iPhone SE Silicone Case ($35 at Apple)
- Another case option: iPhone SE Leather Case ($45 at Apple)
Super-sized!
The iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The older iPhone SE (first released in 2016) featured a 4-inch screen. The difference in sizes means your older cases won't fit your new purchase.
Apple's newest iPhone, which is budget-priced, features an A13 Bionic chip, which makes it perfect for photography, gaming, and augmented reality experience. Offering a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine, the A13 Bionic chip is capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU, and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency.
The iPhone SE (2020) is also noted for having better battery life than previous models. It's wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, thereby giving customers up to a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.
You can purchase the iPhone SE (2020) in black, white, and PRODUCT(RED).
The first case options
Apple (naturally) is first out of the gate in terms of iPhone SE (2020) cases. Like it has done with other handsets, the company is offering iPhone SE (2020) cases made of silicone and leather.
Time to buy
iPhone SE (2020)
The newest and least expensive iPhone right now
If you've been looking for an iPhone with a smaller display, look no further than the iPhone SE (2020).
Official choice
iPhone SE Silicone Case
Durable and fun
Apple's silicone case for the iPhone SE (2020) is available in white, pink sand, and black only.
Like butter
iPhone SE Leather Case
For years of protection
The Apple Leather Case for the iPhone SE (2020) is available in midnight blue, black, and (PRODUCT)RED.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.
Which color iPhone SE (2020) should you buy?
You want to purchase the new iPhone SE but you're torn about which color to get? We're here to help you choose.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with a great case
Whether you use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a computer replacement or a supplement, you'll want to protect it with a great cover.