Best answer: No, cases for the original iPhone SE will not fit the iPhone SE (2020) because the newer device has a larger screen.

Super-sized!

The iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The older iPhone SE (first released in 2016) featured a 4-inch screen. The difference in sizes means your older cases won't fit your new purchase.

Apple's newest iPhone, which is budget-priced, features an A13 Bionic chip, which makes it perfect for photography, gaming, and augmented reality experience. Offering a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine, the A13 Bionic chip is capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU, and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency.

The iPhone SE (2020) is also noted for having better battery life than previous models. It's wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, thereby giving customers up to a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

You can purchase the iPhone SE (2020) in black, white, and PRODUCT(RED).

The first case options

Apple (naturally) is first out of the gate in terms of iPhone SE (2020) cases. Like it has done with other handsets, the company is offering iPhone SE (2020) cases made of silicone and leather.