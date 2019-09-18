Best Answer: Unfortunately, you won't be able to use an old iPhone XS Max case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max because of the new triple lens camera system setup. Old cases will cover up part of the new camera due to the new square shape, which requires a new cutout. You will need a case that is specifically made for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, such as the Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 11 Pro Max case.

Your old case won't fit because of that cool new camera

The main, primary reason why your old cases won't fit the new iPhone 11 Pro Max is because of the new triple lens camera system. This new camera has three lenses in a triangular formation inside of a square-shaped bump on the back. The dual-lens pill-like shape cutout on previous iPhone XS Max cases will be covering up the new Ultra-Wide camera unless you try something like cutting out a piece of the case to fit the new camera, but that would be ugly.

The new camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 12MP and has Wide, Telephoto, and Ultra-Wide lenses that all work together for a naturally seamless experience when taking photos and shooting video. With the Ultra-Wide lens, you'll be able to zoom all the way out to capture even more of a scene.

The physical dimensions are slightly different too

Previously, the iPhone XS Max had dimensions of 6.20 by 3.05 by 0.30-inches. The new iPhone 11 Pro Max has slightly different dimensions, clocking in at 6.22 by 3.06 by 0.32-inches, making it just a teensy bit bigger. The iPhone 11 Pro Max also weighs more at 7.97 ounces instead of 7.34 ounces with the XS Max.

So even if you cut out some case to make room for the camera, the iPhone 11 Pro Max still probably won't fit because the dimensions aren't exactly the same. And if you do manage to get your iPhone 11 Pro Max in an iPhone XS case, it may be tighter than you want, and harder to get out.

Do yourself a favor and just get an awesome new case

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is not cheap, so you should protect your investment. There are already some great cases out there already, as we've rounded up in our collection of Best iPhone 11 Max Pro cases so far. A great affordable option is the Spigen Liquid Crystal.