Withings, known for being a leading brand in health tech, announced a new smart device at CES today they claim to be "the world's most advanced in-home cardiovascular monitor." The BPM Core is a three-in-one device that combines blood pressure readings with an electrocardiogram (ECG), and digital stethoscope do give you the most accurate depiction of your heart's health at home.

How it works

The BPM Core pairs with the Health Mate app in order to track all the data is collected each time you put it on your arm. Much like a standard blood pressure test, you place the cuff securely on your upper arm and the BPM Core takes three different measurements in about 90 seconds.

Blood Pressure: The cuff will self inflate and accurately track and monitors your systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, and heart rate measurements. The results will be displayed on via LED right on the band and are color-coded. Green is normal, orange is moderately high, and red is high blood pressure. The display also provides color-coded feedback glowing green for normal, orange for moderate and red for high blood pressure. Electrocardiogram: To record an ECG that can detect AFib, users put the cuff on their upper arm and place their other hand on its stainless steel sensors for 20 seconds. Heart rhythms are tracked and displayed within the Health Mate App and will show if the heart beats too quickly and irregularly. Valvular Health: Users place the sensor on their chest, and it spends 20 seconds listening and evaluating heart performance.

All the results from all the tests will sync to the Health Mate app and be viewable at any time, allowing you to track your heart health over time.

The company is showing off the BPM core at CES this week, and the product will be available sooner than you might think. The Withings BPM Core will be available for purchase sometime in Q2 of 2019 with a price tag of $249.95.