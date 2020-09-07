Smartwatches are all the rage and we've seen them save lives left and right in recent years. That's made possible by advanced features like built-in ECG capabilities – for detecting atrial fibrillation – and blood oxygen monitors that do the obvious. Withings has a new smartwatch that packs both of those features and somehow manages to still look like a watch as well.

Withings today announced ScanWatch, and it's available in Europe now. The company says it'll go on sale in the United States later this year once all the red tape has been sorted out and prices will start at $279. That's for the 38mm option, with the 42mm size costing an extra $20.

The features really do speak for themselves, but here's what Withings has to say about its ECG feature.

AFib is the main form of irregular heart rhythm that is often underdiagnosed as it can be intermittent and easily missed if symptoms are not occurring during infrequent doctors' visit. ScanWatch can detect if a user has AFib thanks to its ability to take a medical-grade ECG on- demand. ScanWatch also enables users to identify if their heart rhythm is slow, high or shows sign of AFib through a proactive heart scanning feature. Through its embedded PPG sensor, the device has the ability to monitor heart rate, which allows it to alert the user to a potential heart event even if they don't feel palpitations. When ScanWatch detects an irregular heartbeat through its heart rate sensor, it will prompt the user via the watch display to record an ECG in just 30 seconds.

That's the kind of thing that can very literally save lives and Apple in particular has sold tons of Apple Watches on its ability to detect when someone has AFib. The more watches that support its detection, the better.