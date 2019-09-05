Back at CES in January, Withings unveiled its new Move ECG hybrid smart watch. After some delay, that device is now available to order in Europe. Originally predicted to launch in Q2 2019, lengthy regulatory approval meant that the release date was put back. The device now can now be sold in Europe with its ECG monitor having received CE marking for medical devices.

The Move ECG adds the ability to perform an electrocardiogram on your wrist — similar in implementation to the Apple Watch Series 4 — on top of the fitness tracking functionalities of the already-existing Withings Move.

The body of the Move ECG features two electrodes with a third integrated into the watch's stainless steel bezel. To take a reading, the wearer simply pushes the side button and touches both sides of the bezel to start recording an electrocardiogram. After 30 seconds of measurement, a vibration notifies the user that the reading is complete and that data is then sent to the Health Mate app on your paired phone. You'll then be informed of a sinus or AFib reading straight away. You can also have the Health Mate app open to see the ECG reading live during measurement.

As with the previous-gen Move, the new model can track daily activity including steps, calories burned, stairs climbed, distance travelled, and sleep, as well as support for tracking workouts like running and cycling. It's water-resistant to 50 meters and has a battery life of 12 months. Any data gathered syncs via the Health Mate app which integrates with Apple Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, and more. Check out our comparison of the two devices for all of the similarities and differences.

You can order Move ECG at the Withings site or at Amazon in Europe today. Withings expects the Move ECG to become available in the U.S. during Q4 2019, following FDA clearance.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.