Do you want a fitness watch or a fitness band? For many, this might be the deciding factor, although there might be other points to keep in mind.

Two of the newest fitness trackers from Withings, the Withings Move and Withings Pulse HR do many of the same things since they successfully integrate with the same Health Mate app for iOS and Android. Physically, they are entirely different with the former being an analog watch showing very little information, while the latter highlights health- and smartphone-related information in real time. Both choices are solid picks, although they target different types of users. Because of this, there's no winner here. Instead, it's important to look at the strengths and weaknesses of both products.

Withings Pulse HR Withings Move Color choices 3 5+ Case material stainless steel plastic Battery life 20 days 18 months Type of battery Rechargeable Replaceable Fitness and Health monitoring Yes Yes Sleep tracking Yes Yes Heartrate monitor Yes No Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m App Health Mate, iOS and Android Health Mate, iOS and Android Release date 2018 2019

With the specs in mind, let's break down our choices.

The Withings Move features a traditional analog watch face that shows the current time and how far you've gone to reach your daily steps goal. On the side, you'll find a button that, when long-pressed, launches a workout session. With the button pushed, the wristwatch activates a built-in chronograph (which replaces the time on your watch during an exercise routine) and connects to GPS to keep track of your duration, distance, elevation, and your path.

Once you finish the workout, push the side button again, and your watch will once again show the time.

There are three additional points about the Withings Move to consider. First is the issue of battery life. Unlike the Withings Pulse HR, the Withings Move doesn't include a rechargeable battery. Instead, it features a traditional CR2430 button cell battery that lasts for up to 18 months before it needs replacing. By contrast, the battery on the Withings Pulse HR needs recharged every 20 days.

The Withings Move is also noted for being available in multiple color choices and styles with more on the way. At launch, you can buy the wearable device in black/yellow, white/blue, white/coral, black/green, and white/green. Later this year, you'll also be able to customize your Withings Move to match your tastes. In doing so, you'll be able to pick the colors for the dial, case, activity hand, and wristband.

Finally, there are the materials used on the Withings Move. Although the wearable device does include stainless steel on the back and a silicone band, the watch's case is plastic, which could make it susceptible to easy scraps and nicks. However, given the watch's low price, this risk might be worth it.

The Withings Pulse HR is an advanced activity wearable device that keeps track of daily activity and training sessions. The built-in heart rate monitor, when combined with the tracking of your daily activities, gives you a better idea of how things are going on a day-to-day basis. In doing so, you can adjust your workouts to build endurance. Beyond this, the Withing Pulse HR offers a multi-sport mode that allows you to select from more than 30 activities before starting your workout. Based on this input, the band can track your exercise accordingly. To activate the multi-sport mode, hold down the side button, then select the sport.

The Withings Pulse HR OLED display shows notifications from your phone, including calls, texts, and other alerts. Like the Withings Move, the Withings Pulse HR uses the Health Mate app to collect useful data. Besides your activity information and heart rate, this includes your daily steps and sleep.

At nearly twice the price of the Withings Move, the Withings Pulse HR offers higher-end materials, including a 316L stainless steel back case, hardened polycarbonate top case, and anodized aluminum hinges. Although the Withings Pulse HR is only available in black, you can select from three different silicone band color combinations. These choices include blue/silver, gray/silver, and raspberry/silver.

Looking for more? The Withings Pulse HR can also display notifications from your phone, including calls, texts, and other alerts.

As for a winner, both choices are solid picks, although they target different types of users. Because of this, there's no winner here except health enthusiasts.

