A woman who says she dropped and lost her Apple Watch at the EPCOT Center has now filed a police report saying that she is on the hook for $40,000 in fraudulent credit card charges as a result.

According to a WDWNT report, the unnamed woman was riding "the slow-moving The Seas with Nemo & Friends attraction on April 13" while "fidgeting with her Apple watch." The inevitable happened — the $1,300 Hermès Apple Watch fell from her wrist and despite attempts by her husband to retrieve it, park employees prevented that from happening. Fast forward a few hours and the credit card charges began, helped in part by an American Express credit card that had an unlimited credit limit and was signed up for Apple Pay.