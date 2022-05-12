Wondery is officially the first podcasting platform to offer support for Dolby Atmos, allowing people to listen to their podcasts in a new 3D audio format.

Dolby had previously asked podcasters to begin creating Atmos content and now Wondery has confirmed that support is available via its Wondery+ subscription. That means that you'll need to pay $4.99 per month or $34.99 per year to listen in the new format. There's a free trial available, however.

Wondery+ brings your favorite podcasts to life in Dolby Atmos with an immersive experience that feels like you've stepped into the story.

Wondery says that you'll just need to connect a pair of "supported headphones" to your iPhone or iPad to listen with a new badge appearing on podcasts that have been created with Dolby Atmos in mind. Supported headphones include AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Dolby Atmos is an immersive, object-based sound format that allows you to place sonic elements of your podcast mix in three-dimensional space. With a much wider palette than stereo, you can now place and move sounds in three dimensions to create more engaging and immersive podcasts. Dolby Atmos can be reproduced over speakers but also "rendered" to headphones to provide an immersive mix to listeners on the go.

Want to get a feel for what Dolby Atmos podcasts can sound like? Dolby has a webpage available that offers some examples but the best way to test it out is probably to take advantage of that Wondery+ subscription trial. Just remember to cancel if it isn't something you intend to pay for.

You can learn more about Wondery+ on the company's website — that's where you can learn more about Wondery+ and its Dolby Atmos support, too.