WordleBot is a shortcut that brings accessibility to your Wordle results

What you need to know
- WordleBot is a shortcut designed to make Wordle results more accessible.
- The new shortcut takes Wordle results and adds text to them to make them work properly with screen readers.
Accessibility is important and while we're now all familiar with the Worlde game and the results that people post to Twitter, we can all probably agree that those yellow and green boxes aren't great for screen readers including Apple's own VoiceOver. That's something MacStories' Federico Viticci noticed, so he set about fixing it. Enter, WordleBot.
WordleBot is a new shortcut that takes the now-infamous Wordle results that we see all over Twitter and turns them into something a little more accessible.
So, I made WordleBot, a shortcut that takes Wordle's default shareable text and reformats it with partial and perfect scores for each line. With WordleBot, you'll be able to share results that keep the original Wordle aesthetic and format but also include scores for 🟨 and 🟩 letters on each line.
The result looks and sounds just as you'd expect it to.
Using the shortcut is as easy as installing it and then selecting it from the Share Sheet.
WordleBot works with successful results shared from the Wordle web app (I assume that if you fail to complete a puzzle, you likely don't want to brag about it). Once you're done with a Wordle puzzle, hit the Share button, select WordleBot from the share sheet, and voilà – WordleBot will reformat your Wordle results to include scores for each line. The reformatted results are automatically copied to the clipboard, so you can paste them in other apps and share them – with more context around the emoji – with everyone else who's currently obsessed with this word game.
And there we have it. This makes Wordle much more accessible, especially if you're sharing your scores on Twitter or other social networks where they can be read by anyone — including people who rely on screen readers. What a wonderful idea!
Remember, the best iPhones are accessible iPhones!
15 years have passed since the first iPhone — and we've come a long way
It has been 15 years since Steve Jobs took the stage at Moscone Center to reveal the first iPhone. Let's take a look at how far we've come since then.
Developer behind Wordle App Store clone admits he 'crossed a line'
The developer behind an App Store app that cloned the popular word game Wordle has apologized, saying that he "crossed a line" and that he won't do it again.
Twitter's testing a new search bar at the top of the iOS app's Home tab
Twitter has announced that it is testing a change to how search works on iOS. Now, some users will see a new search bar at the top of the Home tab.
Get sculpted with these dumbbells and Apple Fitness Plus
Many of the class offerings on Apple Fitness+ require weights. These are our favorite dumbbells to work out with.