WordleBot is a shortcut that brings accessibility to your Wordle results

Accessibility is important and while we're now all familiar with the Worlde game and the results that people post to Twitter, we can all probably agree that those yellow and green boxes aren't great for screen readers including Apple's own VoiceOver. That's something MacStories' Federico Viticci noticed, so he set about fixing it. Enter, WordleBot.

WordleBot is a new shortcut that takes the now-infamous Wordle results that we see all over Twitter and turns them into something a little more accessible.

So, I made WordleBot, a shortcut that takes Wordle's default shareable text and reformats it with partial and perfect scores for each line. With WordleBot, you'll be able to share results that keep the original Wordle aesthetic and format but also include scores for 🟨 and 🟩 letters on each line.

The result looks and sounds just as you'd expect it to.

Wordle 207 5/6



⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜ (2 partial)

🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜ (2 partial)

⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜ (1 partial, 2 perfect)

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩 (3 perfect)

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 (Wordle done on Line 5) — Federico Viticci (@viticci) January 12, 2022

Using the shortcut is as easy as installing it and then selecting it from the Share Sheet.

WordleBot works with successful results shared from the Wordle web app (I assume that if you fail to complete a puzzle, you likely don't want to brag about it). Once you're done with a Wordle puzzle, hit the Share button, select WordleBot from the share sheet, and voilà – WordleBot will reformat your Wordle results to include scores for each line. The reformatted results are automatically copied to the clipboard, so you can paste them in other apps and share them – with more context around the emoji – with everyone else who's currently obsessed with this word game.

And there we have it. This makes Wordle much more accessible, especially if you're sharing your scores on Twitter or other social networks where they can be read by anyone — including people who rely on screen readers. What a wonderful idea!

