Wordsmyth is a new word game that will relax, rather than stress

Word games have been around longer than most but that doesn't mean that everyone enjoys them. I find they stress me out more than anything, but Wordsmyth changes that. The new word game is as much of a way of de-stressing as it is taxing the mind and it's available for download today.

A deceptively simple game, Wordsmyth gives players nine letters and asks them to create words out of them. They're treated to soothing music and stunning visuals as they play and the whole thing is surprisingly relaxing. You could use this game to get you to sleep, as crazy as that sounds! The audio is that good.

Check out the trailer: