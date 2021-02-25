Don't miss out: Join Visible wireless for as low as $25/mo

Wordsmyth is a new word game that will relax, rather than stress

Have fun and be soothed at the same time.
Oliver Haslam

Wordsmyth HeroSource: Rose Design & Education Services Ltd

  • Wordsmyth gives gamers nine letters and asks them to make words.
  • Gamers are treated to soothing sounds and stunning visuals as they play.

Word games have been around longer than most but that doesn't mean that everyone enjoys them. I find they stress me out more than anything, but Wordsmyth changes that. The new word game is as much of a way of de-stressing as it is taxing the mind and it's available for download today.

A deceptively simple game, Wordsmyth gives players nine letters and asks them to create words out of them. They're treated to soothing music and stunning visuals as they play and the whole thing is surprisingly relaxing. You could use this game to get you to sleep, as crazy as that sounds! The audio is that good.

Check out the trailer:

At its core, Wordsmyth is a puzzle familiar to everyone - create as many words as you can from just 9 letters. You are told how many words can be created, and given a clear list of those you have already discovered. There is even a hint system that gives you enough of a nudge towards a new word, without ever giving you the full answer.

  • Simple, Refined Gameplay Turn your letters into as many words as you can think of, from 3 letter words up to at least one guaranteed 9 letter word each day.
  • Beautiful Environments Stunning, dynamic scenes move and interact as you progress.
  • Daily Focus Briefly escape from the daily grind with a new puzzle every day, giving you more words to find and a fresh experience to enjoy.
  • Clear Progress Each of the words you find are stored in a list each day, with a clear indication of how many are left to find.
  • Hints, without the Spoilers A hint button helps nudge you towards those missing words without ever revealing the answer.
  • Take Your Time Your last 7 puzzles will be kept for you, so you can drop back at any time to start from where you left off.

You can download Wordsmyth from the App Store now. It's priced at a very reasonable $2.99.

