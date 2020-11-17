Buying a brand new M1-powered Mac and keen to jump back into World of Warcraft? No problem, Blizzard has your back – WoW has already been updated to run natively on Apple silicon.

Blizzard made the announcement in a forum post, saying that the latest patch adds support for native ARM64. Or Apple silicon, if you prefer.

With this week's patch 9.0.2, we're adding native Apple Silicon support to World of Warcraft. This means that the WoW 9.0.2 client will run natively on ARM64 architecture, rather than under emulation via Rosetta. We're pleased to have native day one support for Apple Silicon. While our testing has been successful, we're highly aware of the nature of day one support with updates like this. Please let us know if you run into any issues that may be related to Apple Silicon in our Mac Technical Support forum.

If early M1-powered Mac reviews are any indication there's a very real chance that the new MacBook Air might be the machine you want for your portable World of Warcraft gaming needs!

Do you have one of the new Apple silicon Macs? I'd love to know how well those things run WoW. Or any game, for that matter!