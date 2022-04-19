A new report says Apple's largest iPhone plant continues to operate normally in China despite lockdowns and COVID testing.

From Bloomberg:

The world's biggest iPhone assembly campus, on the outskirts of the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, is operating normally despite lockdowns and mass Covid-19 testing in the area that began last week, the official Henan Daily reported.

Quarantines have been in force since Friday and a fresh round of testing began on Monday. However, the newspaper said that production was "proceeding well" with 200,000 workers on site.

The return of mandatory COVID tests emerged last week, prompting concern over the supply of Apple's best iPhones, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

It has already been confirmed that the supply of the new MacBook Pro (2021) will be impacted by the shutdown of one supplier. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE is also seeing production disruption due to lockdowns impacting Pegatron. However, supply chain insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that this won't impact Apple because it has plenty of stock of the iPhone SE, citing "lackluster" demand for the phone.

China's President Xi Jinping last week emphasized the importance of a zero-tolerance approach to COVID that has angered the public. Factories across China in places like Shanghai and Kunshan have been forced to shutter as a result. At least one factory has kept operations running by having its staff sleep on-site so they aren't exposed to the virus.