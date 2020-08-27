The smallest iMac Apple makes runs at 21.5 inches. That's pretty small, but it's nowhere near as small as this 7-inch iMac that someone created. And it looks amazing.

As tall as a drink can, this 3D-printed iMac houses a Raspberry Pi and a standard 7-inch aftermarket screen that probably costs less than a Lightning cable. You can watch how engineer Michael Pick created it below, but be warned – it isn't for the squeamish. He had to cut an Ethernet port in half and remove some USB ports and it's enough to make any tech fan wince!