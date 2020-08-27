What you need to know
- Sometimes the smallest iMac is just too big.
- That's when you need a 7-inch iMac instead.
- Someone made one, complete with better cooling than the real iMac.
The smallest iMac Apple makes runs at 21.5 inches. That's pretty small, but it's nowhere near as small as this 7-inch iMac that someone created. And it looks amazing.
As tall as a drink can, this 3D-printed iMac houses a Raspberry Pi and a standard 7-inch aftermarket screen that probably costs less than a Lightning cable. You can watch how engineer Michael Pick created it below, but be warned – it isn't for the squeamish. He had to cut an Ethernet port in half and remove some USB ports and it's enough to make any tech fan wince!
World's smallest iMac build! In this build, I design and 3D print a miniature iMac. I begin by gently modifying/cutting a Raspberry Pi 4 with my Dremel to fit inside my ultra slim iMac case. (Because after all, who needs extra ports on a Mac, right?) I then paint, prime, and assemble my mini iMac and finally benchmark it by playing Minecraft.
Oh yeah, and it runs Minecraft.
From what I gather the Raspberry Pi runs a build of Linux called iRaspbian that makes the miniature machine look like it's running Mac OSX from back in the day. And it works surprisingly well!
Check the video out and warm up the 3D printer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PiSight is a Raspberry Pi inside an Apple iSight camera and it's magical
The Apple iSight camera was great back in 2003. But nowadays it just looks good. But sometimes, that's all you need for a project like this.
Tick tock, tick tock — clock is ticking on Microsoft's TikTok buy
Just hours after Kevin Mayer quit his role as CEO of TikTok, a report emerged that his departure indicates that TikTok could be sold within the next 48 hours.
GoodLinks for macOS and iOS now syncs new bookmarks in the background
GoodLinks users now won't need to open the app to make sure their new bookmarks sync with the rest of their devices.
These instant cameras will bring back that nostalgic photo print feeling
Instant cameras are a fun way to create and keep memories. You shoot, print, and capture images in literally seconds. Not all cameras are keepers. If you're looking to shoot and print like a pro, take a look at the best instant cameras on the market.