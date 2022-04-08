If you've ever found yourself wishing that there was an Apple Watch version of the WhatsApp app, wish no more. WristChat is the Apple Watch app that WhatsApp won't make and you can download it from the App Store now.

The new WristChat app takes your most recent WhatsApp that threads and puts them into your wrist. You can read new messages and then reply to them if you like, all without having to ever touch your iPhone. Entering text can be done using Scribble or voice dictation, but special integration with WristBoard is another option — both apps are created by the same developer.

Setting WristChat up is as simple as scanning the QR code that the app displays on your Apple Watch and then you're all set. WristChat supports both one-on-one chats and group chats and you can customize the color of your chat bubbles with more than 10 different color options available. Customization extends to other things including whether you see profile images.

If you're a big WhatsApp user this could be the best Apple Watch app you download this month — and you can download it from the App Store now. It's priced at $2.99, as is the companion WristBoard app that you should probably check out, too.