Byword was once the go-to Markdown editing app for a ton of people but as other apps improved and Byword development slowed, thing changed. Now Byword has received a rare update, adding support for iOS 13's Dark Mode and more.

The update is a free one for anyone who already owns the app and it's one that is well worth getting hold of. There's the obligatory Dark Mode to try out with the app matching your system preference. But there's also new support that allows the app to open R Markdown files, too.

Along with those changes developer Metaclassy says that we can also look forward to some miscellaneous interface fixes. Anyone who found they were experiencing some strange goings-on before might now find that whatever was irking them is now fixed. We'll keep our fingers crossed for you.

We're still big fans of Byword, especially on iPad. It's great to see the app receive this update and it gives us hope that it might also gain support for iPadOS and its multi-document Split View feature, too.

This Byword update can be downloaded from the App Store now.

