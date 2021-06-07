Apple has just announced a massive change to Swift Playgrounds in iPadOS 15 that will let developers submit apps directly from their iPad.

In a press release, Apple confirmed the changes announced at its WWDC 2021 keynote, stating:

Swift Playgrounds is the best and easiest way to learn how to code. And now with Swift Playgrounds 4, users have the tools to build iPhone and iPad apps right on their iPad and submit them directly to the App Store, offering new ways for anyone to create apps and share them with the world. Code is immediately reflected in the live preview while building apps, and users can run their apps full screen to test them out. A new open project format based on Swift packages can open and be edited in Swift Playgrounds for iPad as well as within Xcode on Mac, offering users even more versatility to develop apps across iPad and Mac.

The new app will even show Code immediately reflected in a live preview of the app whilst they are building it, letting them code and test their app in real-time, running it in full screen to check for bugs and performance. Users can build apps for both iPhone and iPad, on iPad, and then submit them directly to the App Store. The new version of Swift Playgrounds will be released later this year.

Apple has also unveiled a new Xcode Cloud feature for developers that will let teams build apps over the cloud, as well as running parallel testing, and more. You can read more about all the biggest Apple news and announcements from WWDC 2021 here.