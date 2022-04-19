What you need to know
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was previously announced as coming to Nintendo Switch in September 2022.
- Nintendo announced that the game will now be launching on July 29, 2022.
- There's also a new trailer for the game.
Many games are being delayed throughout 2022 as a result of developers needing more time, but one particular Nintendo title is taking the opposite approach.
Nintendo shared on Tuesday that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is having its release date moved up, so the role-playing game will now be launching on July 29, 2022 for Nintendo Switch. There's also a new trailer for the game, which you can see below:
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was first revealed back in February 2022 during a Nintendo Direct, as part of a packed lineup of titles Nintendo has planned for the year. Nintendo Switch Sports is slated to drop later in April, while PlatinumGames' Bayonetta 3 is still scheduled to arrive sometime later in 2022.
Other Nintendo games haven't been as lucky, with the publisher confirming earlier this year that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was being delayed to sometime in Spring 2023, in order to allow the game's developers as much time as needed. Advance Wars 1+2 has also been delayed indefinitely, though instead of needing more development time, it's due to recent world events, with Russia invading Ukraine.
