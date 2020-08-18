Yelp has announced a huge update for how it handles the hiring of local and home services.

In a blog post on its website, the company has announced that it is expanding and updating its Request-A-Quote service that will more quickly match potential customers with local businesses. The update also includes a new scheduling feature to get appointments on the books more quickly.

To help solve for this, we're announcing the most significant evolution of our platform in the home and local services marketplace. Today, we're reinventing the hiring experience by expanding Yelp's existing Request-A-Quote product with guided questionnaires in new categories and adding a scheduling functionality that makes setting up appointments a breeze. Yelp is also launching Nearby Jobs, a new product that gives professionals an opportunity to proactively grow their business and pick the leads they want to pursue through a monthly subscription. All these new features for home, local, automotive and professional services will also be part of a modernized user experience across the Yelp platform.

Yelp says that the new features are currently available in almost sixty business categories and will expand to around one hundred in the next few months.

Today, these new and improved questionnaires are available across nearly 60 business categories, including auto repair, childcare professionals, contractors, hair salons, photography, pet groomers and real estate agents. In the coming months, this feature will expand to a total of 100 additional categories — from florists to pool cleaners to home cleaning. After a consumer connects with the best business for their needs, a new scheduling feature allows them to save time and efficiently confirm their availability. According to Kelton Global, 15% of respondents feel it took too much time and effort to book an appointment with a professional. Now, while messaging a potential customer on Yelp, businesses have a simple way of sharing the days and times they can set up a call, consultation or appointment. Consumers can easily confirm the time that works for them and even add the upcoming appointment to their mobile device's calendar.

Businesses will be able to get alerts and search for customers looking for a job but may want an additional quote, opening up a faster way to get in front of qualified leads.

Nearby Jobs is similar to an online job board that allows professionals to proactively find and secure new jobs that are suitable for their current schedule or skill set. Currently, more than half of Request-A-Quote consumers opt into receiving additional competing quotes, which allows Nearby Jobs to alert an applicable business if there's a request they can respond to. This helps surface professionals with the exact expertise, availability or budget a consumer is looking for, but wouldn't ordinarily find at the top of Yelp search results — either because it is a newer business or has fewer reviews.

Yelp has also rolling out a new design across mobile and desktop to welcome these news, with a new home screen and search experience coming soon.

Our new hiring experience is rolling out as part of Yelp's new, modernized design. As we've grown beyond a discovery and review site, we've redesigned the platform to better highlight how Yelp is a one-stop local platform where people can communicate and transact with great local businesses. Whether people are looking to request a quote, book an appointment or order takeout and delivery, we've combined all these actions into a modern, seamless and cohesive consumer experience that prioritizes these new connections. The new design has been rolled out across search results and business pages on web, as well as business pages on mobile. A new home screen and search experience is coming to mobile devices soon.

You can check out the video announcement of the expanded service below: