Today, Yelp announced a slew of new initiatives to make its platform more eco-friendly.

The company, whose announcement came ahead of Earth Day, said that "consumers are seeking businesses that prioritize sustainability to help reduce their environmental footprint." In response to that, Yelp said that they are now working with Plastic Pollution Coalition, Surfrider Foundation, Upstream, ReThink Disposable (Clean Water Fund), and Reusable LA to launch new features and programs for its users and business partners.

In order to make itself more eco-friendly, the company is launching searchable eco-friendly business attributes for customers looking for sustainable businesses in the app. They are also launching a list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the U.S. as well as showcasing local community events in the U.S. and Canada for Earth Day. They are also launching the Sustainability Resource Hub for businesses, a new resource for companies that are looking to adopt more eco-friendly practices.