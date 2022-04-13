What you need to know
Today, Yelp announced a slew of new initiatives to make its platform more eco-friendly.
The company, whose announcement came ahead of Earth Day, said that "consumers are seeking businesses that prioritize sustainability to help reduce their environmental footprint." In response to that, Yelp said that they are now working with Plastic Pollution Coalition, Surfrider Foundation, Upstream, ReThink Disposable (Clean Water Fund), and Reusable LA to launch new features and programs for its users and business partners.
In order to make itself more eco-friendly, the company is launching searchable eco-friendly business attributes for customers looking for sustainable businesses in the app. They are also launching a list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the U.S. as well as showcasing local community events in the U.S. and Canada for Earth Day. They are also launching the Sustainability Resource Hub for businesses, a new resource for companies that are looking to adopt more eco-friendly practices.
Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, said that the new business attributes will help users "support our values of thriving communities and a healthy, livable planet."
"The new Yelp sustainability attributes will allow people to more easily find eateries, bars, and cafes that are plastic free and support our values of thriving communities and a healthy, livable planet. We're grateful Yelp is using its platform in this way and we're excited the new attributes will help more sustainable businesses stand out for their green practices."
Yelp users will be able to find the new eco-friendly attributes on business pages under the "Amenities and more" section on its website or the "Info" section on iOS and Android. Businesses can add these attributes to their own pages for free under the "Business Information" section.
Yelp users and business partners can learn more on the blog post.
