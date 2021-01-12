As reported by TechCrunch, Yelp is adding a new feature that will allow users to report if a business is following the proper COVID-19 precautions to help other consumers be confident in supporting that business.

Yelp's head of consumer product, Akhil Kuduvalli Ramesh, suggested that this is the next phase of how the company is trying to help local businesses, after allowing them to highlight virtual services, manage their waitlists in accordance with new regulations and indicate the health and safety measures that they're taking.

Ramesh says that the feature is less of a way to scold businesses that are not following social distancing and mask-wearing policies but a way to give consumers confidence in shopping at the businesses that do.