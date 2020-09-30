What you need to know
- You can plug all kinds of things into an iPhone.
- One of those things is a Wii Nunchuck if you have the right adapter.
- Amazingly, it actually works.
The number of things that you can plug into an iPhone is pretty amazing and the lengths YouTube channel "Will it Work?" will go to so they can prove it is just as crazy. Like this video that shows a Nintendo Wii Nunchuck, of all things, being used to play Mario Kart on an iPhone.
Yes, you read that right.
In this video, I'll show you how to connect a Nintendo Wii Nunchuk to the iPhone in order to play certain video games.
Yes, you'll need an adapter or two to make this work, and sure, you probably shouldn't be doing it any time soon. But if you do have a spare Nunchuck and you do have an urge to play Mario Kart with it, you can do it.
Check the video out in the hope it'll scratch that itch for you before you actually get around to doing it!
Update - I'm adding this because some people are confused about why they shouldn't connect a 14-year-old accessory to an iPhone as a means to play games.
It's because it's a 14-year-old accessory and playing games on an iPhone with it sucks. Because of course it does.
Hopefully that clears things up!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Card users can see their annual spending with iOS 14.2 beta 2
Apple Card users with iOS 14.2 beta 2 installed have noticed that they can now see their annual spending for the first time.
Epic 'does not dispute' breaking App Store rules in latest filing
In a response to Apple's counterclaim against Epic Games over breach of contract, Epic Games has admitted its payment solution was prohibited by its contractual agreement with Apple, but denies its refusal to go along with Apple's "anti-competitive scheme" was wrong.
Two new Apple TV+ shows to begin shooting in the UK soon
Two new Apple TV+ shows, both UK-commissioned, will go into production in the coming weeks.
Play comfortably with these great stands for the Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite has just come out, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't grab the best stands to make your time with your Lite a memorable one! Here are six Nintendo Lite stands that you should check out.