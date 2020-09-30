The number of things that you can plug into an iPhone is pretty amazing and the lengths YouTube channel "Will it Work?" will go to so they can prove it is just as crazy. Like this video that shows a Nintendo Wii Nunchuck, of all things, being used to play Mario Kart on an iPhone.

In this video, I'll show you how to connect a Nintendo Wii Nunchuk to the iPhone in order to play certain video games.

Yes, you'll need an adapter or two to make this work, and sure, you probably shouldn't be doing it any time soon. But if you do have a spare Nunchuck and you do have an urge to play Mario Kart with it, you can do it.

Check the video out in the hope it'll scratch that itch for you before you actually get around to doing it!

Update - I'm adding this because some people are confused about why they shouldn't connect a 14-year-old accessory to an iPhone as a means to play games.

It's because it's a 14-year-old accessory and playing games on an iPhone with it sucks. Because of course it does.

Hopefully that clears things up!