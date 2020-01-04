AI-powered smart yoga assistant YogiFi is to be recognized as an Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2020.

YogiFi is a smart yoga mat that uses AI and a companion mobile app to connect users with a virtual instructor, help you pick personalized programs and get realtime feedback on your body position. It can also track your flexibility, strength, and balance and is available to students of all ages and abilities. A YogiFi press release states: