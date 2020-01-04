What you need to know
- YogiFi, a smart yoga assistant is to be recognized at CES 2020.
- It's been recognized as an Innovation Award Honoree.
- The yoga mat uses AI and a mobile app to connect you with a virtual instructor and give you feedback on your movements.
AI-powered smart yoga assistant YogiFi is to be recognized as an Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2020.
YogiFi is a smart yoga mat that uses AI and a companion mobile app to connect users with a virtual instructor, help you pick personalized programs and get realtime feedback on your body position. It can also track your flexibility, strength, and balance and is available to students of all ages and abilities. A YogiFi press release states:
YogiFi is being honored at CES 2020—the largest and most influential technology event on the planet—because of its advanced artificial intelligence platform and unique technology. YogiFi uses AI to automatically recommend personalized wellness programs curated by certified yoga professionals.
The patented technology embedded in the YogiFi mat tracks yoga postures using pressure sensors that respond to touch and gives visual and haptic feedback for posture correction. In addition to this real-time feedback, YogiFi automatically correlates vitals and breathing patterns by pairing with devices such as Apple Watch.
The mat is the world's first smart yoga assistant and is powered by an Intelligent Fitness Mat that has built-in sensors. If you're heading to CES, YogiFi will be on display and you can try out some Yoga poses for yourself!
