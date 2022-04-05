Yoink for iOS gains improved clipboard monitoring and more in new update

Yoink for iPhone and iPad has been updated to improve clipboard monitoring and more. The new update is available for download right now and is worth grabbing. The popular shelf app, complete with clipboard monitoring capabilities even on iOS, continues to go from strength to strength.

Yoink version 2.4.1 is a maintenance release that actually adds a couple of improvements that are worth calling out. The first is support for Shortcuts, allowing people to start, pause, update, and end the Clipboard Monitor without having to open Yoink at all. Those who don't want to deal with Shortcuts can also now control the Clipboard Monitor right from the Yoink app's icon on their Home screen — tap and hold and then select the Monitor Clipboard option to get started.

Other improvements include the ability to display the last-copied item in the Clipboard Monitor's picture-in-picture display as well as the option to disable Confirm Monitoring for quicker Clipboard Monitor session starts.

Beyond all of that, we find a list of other changes that might not make a huge difference to most people but will represent notable quality of life improvements for some.

Downloads now show their state if Use Small Previews is enabled in Settings.app > Yoink > Appearance

Downloads now show the size of the download, if available

The UI for renaming files has been revamped to use more space

Editing a URL now refreshes its icon

Yoink's Share extension now works faster

Maps/Location items are now a separate option in Yoink's filter (accessible by tapping Showing All at the bottom)

Many bug- and crash fixes

You can learn more about what's new in Yoink 2.4.1 over in the announcement blog post and you can get the app from the App Store now.