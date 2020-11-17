1Password released version 7.7 of its Mac app yesterday, adding support for macOS Big Sur. But that's by far the least interesting part of this update because you can now, #finally, unlock 1Password using your Apple Watch.

Unlocking 1Password previously required entering your Master Password which, if you've created a good one, can take a fair few keystrokes. Anyone using a fancy new Mac with a super-duper Touch ID sensor can use that, sure. But that's no good to those of us using desktop Macs. Now, we just need to double-press our Apple Watch Side buttons, and away we go.

One of our most highly requested features, Apple Watch can now unlock 1Password on any Mac with a Secure Enclave. If you're using macOS 10.15 or later and using the latest devices, you'll now see an option in 1Password preferences to turn on Unlock with Apple Watch alongside the Touch ID option. After you set it up, you'll get a notification on your Apple Watch any time you open 1Password in macOS. Double click to unlock, and you're in.

I'm absolutely here for this and there are a ton of Macs supported. Anything with a T1 or T2 security chip is good to go.

There is, of course, more to 1Password 7.7. New inline password filling – just like 1Password X – is included for anything from your passwords to your credit card details.

When you're browsing in Safari and select a text field that 1Password supports – credit card forms, address and password fields, etc. – 1Password will now offer to fill it automatically. Select from the available options, and 1Password will do the rest.

Other changes include tighter integration with Privacy as well as a visual redesign. You can read all about it over on the 1Password blog, too.