Postmates is running a promotion with Apple Pay that could net you a free iTunes movie purchase or rental.

As reported by 9to5 Mac, the terms of the deal are:

Use Apple Pay to spend $10 or more with Postmates and get a free movie rental in the Apple TV app. Enter the promo code WATCHNOW at checkout, through February 9. Terms and conditions are as follows: Receive $5.99 toward the rental or purchase of a movie from Apple ("Movie Offer") after you place a delivery order on www.postmates.com or the Postmates iOS app using Apple Pay. Enter WATCHNOW at checkout on Postmates and complete your purchase using Apple Pay. Minimum cart value of $10 to be eligible. Fees may vary and apply. Store and offer availability based on customer location. Limit one per customer. Supplies are limited. Delivery orders only. Once your courier is on the way with your food, you will receive an email and SMS (connected to your Postmates account) with your Movie Offer code.

Apple has run several promotions through Apple Pay for its customers, including savings on services like Snapfish and Instacart. Apple of course also offers customers who use Apple Card extra incentives, including cashback offers on purchases.

To get started, download the Postmates app, or head on over to the Postmates website now!

