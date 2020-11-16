What you need to know
- Newly approved American Express cards can now be instantly added to Apple Pay.
- It currently only works with consumer credit cards.
- Apple Card is the only other card that offers immediate use after approval.
Reported by 9to5Mac, American Express is adding a feature that makes it easier to enroll your new card with Apple Pay once you are approved. The company announced that now when you are approved for a new American Express credit card, you can instantly add that card to Apple Pay for immediate use.
The feature is similar to that of the company's own Instant Card Number feature.
American Express has always been ahead of the curve with its Instant Card Number feature, which allows users to access their card number and begin shopping immediately upon approval. With today's expansion, however, you can also now add their new American Express card to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch for Apple Pay usage as well.
The feature is apparently only available for consumer cards currently, but it is already up and running for those who are approved for a new consumer credit card starting today.
American Express says that the new instant Apple Pay access feature is available to American Express customers in the United States when they are approved for a new consumer credit card. You can learn more and apply on the American Express website.
Up until today, the only card that could be immediately used with Apple Pay after approval was the Apple Card. Today's news opens up the ability for more credit card companies to add instant access to newly approved credit cards.
