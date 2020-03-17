Opera has just announced that users can now buy Bitcoin and Ethereum through its browser using Apple Pay.

Announced today, the news states:

Oslo – Opera was the first browser to introduce Web 3 capabilities and a built-in crypto wallet across all of its mobile and desktop browsers. The Norwegian company is now letting its US users easily purchase cryptocurrencies using a debit card or Apple Pay. Easy crypto top ups are available in Opera's flagship Android browser, its iOS browser Opera Touch as well as in the crypto wallet available in its desktop browser.

The service is now available. Opera was the world's first blockchain-enabled browser, featuring a built-in crypto wallet for both iOS and Android. The release further states:

In the US, Opera is partnering with Wyre, a US cryptocurrency-brokerage firm, to enable easy and secure crypto-purchases directly from the browser's crypto wallet. Opera Android users in the US can now buy BTC and ETH using a debit card. iOS users can simply use Apple Pay. Charles Hamel, Head of Crypto at Opera browsers, explained how this integration supports Opera's long-term vision of making blockchain technology relevant beyond speculation: "Allowing our users to easily load cryptocurrency into their browser's digital wallet is very powerful, as it connects the Web to a global internet-native payment network."

The news means that users will get their accounts topped up in less than 30 seconds when paying with Apple Pay. Check out the video below!