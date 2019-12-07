The Apple Watch Cellular is now available to buy in New Zealand from the Apple website.

As reported by iLounge, the cellular models of the both the Series 5 and Series 3 Apple Watches are available to buy at Apple.com.

For Series 3, the cellular Apple Watch is priced at NZ$549, whilst prices for the Series 5 start at NZ$929 for the 40-mm, and NZ$979 for the 44-mm. Whilst the Apple Watch Cellular does come with an increased cost, there are some cool benefits to owning one. It brings streaming support for Apple Music, so that you can stream and listen to music and podcats even if you don't have your phone on you. Thanks to cellular, you can piggyback onto your current cellular plan and use LTE data on your watch for the internet and making calls even without your phone.

As mentioned, in New Zealand the only carrier to support Apple Watch Connectivity is Spark. Tehy have announced their 'One Number' plan. You share your mobile number with your Apple Watch, allowing you to make calls and texts as previously mentioned. You'll also share your primary plan's minutes and data, and excitingly enough, you'll even get unlimited Watch data! However, your speeds will be throttled after 40GB of usage, but still. Also, if you sign up before 6 June 2020, you'll get your first three months three. Otherwise, the plan costs NZ$12.99 a month. You can also pre-order an Apple Watch directly from Spark if you'd prefer. (Prices are the same)

The One Number plan goes live on 13 December, so you'll be able to connect older generation cellular Watches then too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.