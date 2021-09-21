You can now buy a refurbished iPhone from Apple in Canada.

Following the announcement of the iPhone 13 last week, Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone models through its online store in Canada.

As noted by iPhone in Canada:

Apple Canada has launched the sale of refurbished iPhones in its online store for the first time. Previously, refurbished iPhone sales were limited to Apple USA. Right now, Apple is showing various refurbished models available, including the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The usual rules about buying a refurbished iPhone from Apple apply. That means any phone you buy will come with a new battery and outer shell, and a one-year warranty. All refurbished iPhones come with free delivery and undergo functional testing. All replaced parts are genuine Apple parts and the phones are also cleaned. They even come in a brand new box with accessories including Apple's lightning cable.

The aforementioned models are available in a wide range of colors and storage options, and all the phones come unlocked.

It comes just days before Apple's iPhone 13 goes on sale in stores around the world, with pre-orders for the device already open. Apple's new best iPhone comes with expanded 5G, a better display, improved battery life, and an all-new A15 Bionic processor. What's more, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max get 120Hz refresh rate displays and some beefy camera upgrades to go with it. There are also some exciting new colors!

