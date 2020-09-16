Apple's new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 announcement also brought with it the news that Apple Watch can now be bought using Apple Card's interest-free monthly installment plan. This is the first time that Apple Watch has been part of this payment option and it will see buyers pay monthly for a period of 24 months.

The process and plan is the same as the same one already available to those buying iPhones. June saw the inclusion of Macs and iPads for the first time, too.

If you buy an iPhone or Apple Watch using Apple Card Monthly Installments, you will have one installment every month for twenty-four months.

You can add some Apple Watch accessories to your order, too. Apple Watch bands are also part of the 24-month deal according to Apple's support document.

Other accessories include:

Apple Pencil

iPad Keyboard

Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter

Apple Afterburner Card

Apple Branded iPhone Case

Apple Watch Bands

Apple Branded iPad Cover

Apple Branded Mac Cover

At its base $399 price, Apple Watch Series 6 will set buyers back just $16.62 per month, although you will of course need to have an Apple Card for this to be available to you.