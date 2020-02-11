Swift Playgrounds for Mac is a truly native macOS app with great performance, built using the powerful Mac Catalyst technology in macOS Catalina. This brings many of the same features users love from Swift Playgrounds on iPad, to the Mac. In addition, the Mac app adds unique features and user experiences that take advantage of diverse screen sizes and physical keyboard.

the app is a Catalyst-powered adaptation of the same app that has proven so popular on iPad, and bringing it to the Mac for the first time is a great look for Apple. Especially as people continue to accuse it of pushing the Mac into the shadows.

Apple's coding teaching app, Swift Playgrounds , is now available on the Mac for the first time. It's free and can be downloaded from the Mac App Store and you'll need macOS Catalina 10.15.3 to run it.

Here's Apple's explanation of what makes Swift Playgrounds so awesome.

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and iPad that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided "Learn to Code" lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore many unique coding experiences. Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it's perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today's most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and iPad.

This may be a Catalyst app, but that doesn't mean it doesn't look and feel like a Mac app. There's Touch Bar support with quick access to commands, and because you're using macOS, the whole window is resizable to make it easier than ever to see what you're working on.

We can all agree that sounds amazing, right? Go download it now, you won't regret it for a single second!

