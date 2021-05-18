Deezer has finally brought offline listening to its Apple Watch app.

In a new update to the music streaming service's Apple Watch app, users can now download and listen to playlists on the Apple Watch, even if they are not connected to the internet. The company has also redesigned the app to make it easier to navigate your favorite songs.

Apple Watch users: you can now download and manage your playlists directly on your watch and listen to your favorites offline! There's also a brand new look & feel to the smartwatch app that will improve your experience. Apple Watch users: if you have Deezer Free, your app experience just got better! Enjoy tracks, albums, and playlists in shuffle mode and easily access your Queue list, all from your wrist.

This is a great move by the company as it is now one of the most complete music experiences on the Apple Watch aside from Apple Music. Spotify, which is still the largest music streaming service in the world, still does not allow you to download music to play offline on the Apple Watch.