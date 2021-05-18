What you need to know
- Deezer has redesigned its Apple Watch app.
- The update also adds the ability to download offline playlists.
Deezer has finally brought offline listening to its Apple Watch app.
In a new update to the music streaming service's Apple Watch app, users can now download and listen to playlists on the Apple Watch, even if they are not connected to the internet. The company has also redesigned the app to make it easier to navigate your favorite songs.
Apple Watch users: you can now download and manage your playlists directly on your watch and listen to your favorites offline! There's also a brand new look & feel to the smartwatch app that will improve your experience.
Apple Watch users: if you have Deezer Free, your app experience just got better! Enjoy tracks, albums, and playlists in shuffle mode and easily access your Queue list, all from your wrist.
This is a great move by the company as it is now one of the most complete music experiences on the Apple Watch aside from Apple Music. Spotify, which is still the largest music streaming service in the world, still does not allow you to download music to play offline on the Apple Watch.
Deezer has been on a bit of a tear with adding support for Apple products this month. At the beginning of May, the company added Siri support for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.
It means that from today, customers will be able to set Deezer as their default music service on HomePod and iOS and ask Siri to play any song from its library.
The feature will be available to all paying iOS 14.3 users with a HomePod or HomePod mini. Users will be able to ask for their Deezer Flow, or indeed any specific track, artist, album, or playlist. Users can also ask for music "on Deezer" if they don't want to change their default setting.
You'll be able to enjoy the new Deezer Apple Watch app starting today if you update the app on the App Store.
