What you need to know
- Microsoft Office files are now able to be edited on Google's iOS apps.
- It works for Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.
In an update on the Google Workspace website, the company has announced that it is bringing Microsoft Office file editing to Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.
The update will bring the collaboration and assistive features within Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides to the Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft Powerpoint files you are working on within Google's apps.
We're making Office editing available on iOS. This feature brings the collaborative and assistive features of Google Workspace to your Microsoft Office files when you're using your iOS device. Already available on the web and Android."
According to the announcement, the update will allow users to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files, improve sharing options, and removes the need to convert files.
- Allows you to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Google Docs', Sheets', and Slides' powerful real-time collaboration tools.
- Improves sharing options, improves sharing controls, and reduces the need to download and email file attachments.
- Streamlines workflows by reducing the need to convert file types.
The new feature will be available across all of Google's service packages including both business and personal accounts.
Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. Available to users with personal Google Accounts
The feature is available now for all users.
