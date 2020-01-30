You can now finance an unlocked iPhone with Apple Card.

If you have ever wanted to purchase an unlocked iPhone from the Apple Store, you have always had to purchase the phone all full price. That is changing today, but only for customers who have an Apple Card. Reported by AppleInsider, Apple is offering Apple Card cardholders the ability to finance a completely unlocked iPhone, but under certain conditions.

Apple Card customers have been able to finance a new iPhone on their Apple Card since last year, but it was reserved for those who chose to activate the phone on a carrier at the time of purchase. This is the first time customers have been able to finance a completely unlocked iPhone using Apple Card Monthly Installments.

To begin, those who want to take advantage of the offer must be using the Apple Store app to make the purchase. You must also already have an Apple Card associated with your Apple ID, so be sure to either already be a cardholder or get approved for one before you buy your iPhone. Lastly, you must already have wireless service with a carrier on an iPhone that is associated with your Apple ID. If you don't meet all of these requirements, you will still have to purchase your new iPhone at full price.

If you do meet all of these requirements, you'll now have an option to finance your new SIM-free iPhone using the Apple Card Monthly Installments plan. The plan allows you to finance your new iPhone using your Apple Card for over twenty-four months while reaping all of the Daily Cash right away. Apple describes the benefits of using Apple Card Monthly Installments as follows:

Pay for your iPhone with low monthly payments

Get 3% Daily Cash back on the purchase of your iPhone - all up front

Get all the benefits of Apple Card

Apple has confirmed to AppleInsider that the offer is only for a limited time, so if you are looking to grab a new unlocked iPhone but not have to pay for all of it right away, grab one before this offer is gone.

