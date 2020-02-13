Strava for iOS has been updated to include support for iOS HealthKit, which means you can now import workouts recorded through your iPhone or Watch directly into the app.

The new update was released on February 12 and its release notes state:

Hi there, we have a lot going out with this week's release: You can now sync workouts & activities to Strava recorded with the Workout app on your Apple Watch. We've also made activity import a little smarter, and removed upload duplicates.

We're bringing activity cropping to mobile! In case you left your GPS running a little too long, you can now edit your activity on your phone.

Summit members now also see their heart rate, power, and Grade Adjusted Pace on Segments.

This means that if you record a workout using just your Apple Watch, like a run or walk, you can then import the workout data directly into Strava. To enable the feature, you just need to head to the Settings within the Strava app, selecting 'Applications, Services, and Devices'. Pick the Health app and you'll be able to see your workouts recorded through Apple.

As mentioned, you can now also crop your activity on mobile, in case you leave your GPS or tracking running for too long. Summit members can now also see their heart rate, power, and Grade Adjusted Pace on Segments.

