OverDrive has announced a new partnership with audio experts Sonos that brings Libby audiobooks to the popular wireless home speaker line. The partnership enables free, convenient, wireless listening access to thousands of audiobooks which are available through local libraries.

"This new Sonos compatibility is our latest response to how librarians are evolving to best promote and provide access to books and reading anytime, anywhere," said Shannon Lichty, Vice President of Partner Services at OverDrive. "Our partnership with Sonos for public library audiobooks will enable millions of households to enjoy the sounds and narration of a great story anywhere a Sonos speaker is connected."

To get started, all that is needed is a Sonos speaker and app, the Libby app, and a library card. According to OverDrive, around 90% of libraries across the United States participate in the program, meaning you could be listening to free audiobooks or reading ebook versions in a matter of minutes.

Whether you are listening through your Sonos speaker or reading through the Libby app, progress is synced for seamless transitions. Libby also supports offline reading, and has other integrations like Apple's CarPlay, and Amazon's Kindle for even more convenience.

Just like with the library, titles selected through Libby act just like borrowing or checking out a book. Titles will expire after a set period of time if not returned, preventing users from being charged late fees. Some titles may also have a set amount of quantities that can be checked out a time, but reservations can be placed that ensure that you will get a turn.

The Libby by OverDrive app is available for free on the iOS AppStore. Libby apps are also available for Android and Windows.