What you need to know
- Southwest is adding support for Apple Pay.
- This will give you the option to buy tickets through the iOS app using Apple Pay.
- It is part of Southwest's partnership with CellPoint Digitial.
You will now be able to buy your Southwest Airlines tickets using Apple Pay. The airline announced this week that support for Apple's payment service will arrive to its mobile app making the purchasing of tickets much easier.
When using the Southwest app on an iOS device, the option to use Apple Pay will now pop up when checking out.
Here's what Southwest had to say on the Apple Pay integration:
"Providing modern digital payment solutions to our Customers is critical," saidChristopher Priebe, Director, Treasury, Payments and Riskat Southwest Airlines. "The launch of Apple Pay enhances our ability to sell flights, as well as ancillary products using one of the most widely-used digital wallets inNorth America."
The Apple Pay integration is being buoyed by a partnership between Southwest and CellPoint Digital. Besides Apple Pay, the partnership will give Southwest access to payment systems by 350 partners such as Visa Checkout and Google Play.
Apple Pay support is now available within the Southwest iOS app.