What you need to know
- Apple released iOS 13.3 yesterday.
- It adds the ability to remove Memoji stickers from the emoji keyboard.
- Now you can forget Memoji stickers ever existed.
Apple has done the world a good deed with the release of iOS 13.3. Not only does it add a couple of features and fix some bugs, but it also finally gives users the chance to remove Memoji stickers from the emoji keyboard. Finally, finally.
Memoji stickers have previously lived to the left of the emojis in their own keyboard, and it was a constant source of frustration for anyone who just wanted to send that winky smiley face. But now we can banish the Memoji stickers for good.
Doing that is deed easy, Once you've updated your iPhone to iOS 13.3, head into the Settings app and tap General followed by Keyboard. Scroll down a little and you'll see a new option for Memoji Stickers. Toggle that off and you can pretend that our great national nightmare never happened.
I'm not saying that you'll sleep better at night, get promoted at work, and find love because of a keyboard setting. But you might. It's that awesome!
Apple releases iOS 13.3 with new Screen Time features and bug fixes
Apple has released iPadOS 13.2.3, which fixes a bug with apps running (or failing to run) in the background.
The New Insta360 GO camera is available at Apple.com in an exclusive bundle
The new Insta360 GO camera is available on Apple.com inside an exclusive bundle featuring some very handy accessories.
The Iconfactory's Linea Sketch is switching to a subscription model in 2020
The Iconfactory has announced that its iPad drawing app, Linea Sketch, is switching to a subscription model next year.
Try on a pair of shoes using augmented reality and your iPhones camera
Shoe companies are using Apples ARKit to let consumers try on shoes without having to leave the house.