What you need to know
- Clover has announced a new Scan to Pay feature for restaurants.
- iPhone owners can now scan a QR code on their receipt and pay with Apple Pay.
- The new feature is available today for businesses and their customers.
Clover, one of the popular point of sale systems made for small businesses, has come out with a new feature that makes paying the bill a lot faster at restaurants.
Reported by 9to5Mac, the company announced a new feature called "Scan to Pay" that allows iPhone owners to scan a QR code on their receipt and securely pay their bill, even adding the tip, using Apple Pay.
Clover announced the new Scan to Pay feature in a press release today:
"Developed to expedite the payments experience in response to consumers' increasing expectations for speed and convenience, Scan to Pay helps eliminate inefficiencies within the traditional full-service restaurant payment process by allowing a guest to pay a bill and tip within seconds using their iPhone and Apple Pay. Scan to Pay is a pioneering innovation and does not require the download of an additional app."
iPhone owners can now scan a QR code at the bottom of their receipt and pay their bill using Apple Pay. According to Clover, this new method makes checkout at restaurants more enjoyable for customers and makes turning tables over to new customers faster for the business.
"With Scan to Pay, guests use their iPhone camera to scan a Clover-generated QR code at the bottom of their receipt to pay their restaurant bill with Apple Pay. This saves time for both the guest and the server by eliminating the need for the guest to give their credit card to the server and for the server to take the card to the point of sale, process the transaction, and return for a signature. Not only is Apple Pay quick and convenient for both the guest and restaurant, it is also secure as a customer must authorize every transaction with Face ID or Touch ID on their iPhone."
Both the server and the customer both receive confirmation of payment immediately and, if the restaurant allows you to leave feedback, the customer can do so while checking out.
If you'd like to learn more about Scan to Pay you can visit Clover's website.
