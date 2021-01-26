What you need to know

  • Gamers can now play arcade games inside Plex starting at $2.99 per month.

Plex has today announced Plex Arcade, a way for users to stream arcade games from their Plex server.

Games can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs via a game controller, with Plex recommending a PlayStation or Xbox controller for those who are serious about their arcade fun.

Let the gaming begin. Play old school Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices, courtesy of Plex Labs and Atari. It's a guaranteed win!

There are current;y 27 games available while others will surely be coming in the future. Those games include some big hitters like Super Breakout, Centipede, Lunar Lander, and Missle Command. Plex says gamers can even use their own ROMs to help flesh out their arcade library.

If you have your own classic game ROMs and emulators, add them to Plex so you can curate, personalize, and play to your heart's content.

Plex Arcade is available right now with dozens of Atari games out of the gate. It'll run you $2.99 per month if you're already a Pass Pass holder, while everyone else will pay $4.99 per month. I'm curious to see how many people take Plex up on this, especially those who are already paying Plex for video streaming and will now see an additional $3 fee tacked on the top.

Plex is offering a free 7-day trial, at least, and users can cancel whenever they would like, too. You can check out Plex Arcade now.

