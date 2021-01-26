Plex has today announced Plex Arcade, a way for users to stream arcade games from their Plex server.

Games can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs via a game controller, with Plex recommending a PlayStation or Xbox controller for those who are serious about their arcade fun.

Let the gaming begin. Play old school Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices, courtesy of Plex Labs and Atari. It's a guaranteed win!

There are current;y 27 games available while others will surely be coming in the future. Those games include some big hitters like Super Breakout, Centipede, Lunar Lander, and Missle Command. Plex says gamers can even use their own ROMs to help flesh out their arcade library.