Waze, the popular mapping app for iOS and Android, has added the ability to stream Audible directly through the app as you are driving. Announced in a press release, the new integration allows users with an Audible membership to access their audiobooks, podcasts, and more while they are on the road.

Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze, says that users have already driven 100 billion kilometers while listening to audio content through the app, so Audible is a natural integration for them.

"We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family. Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalogue of content and we're thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometers while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can't wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible."

Derek Murphy, Vice President of Business Development at Audible, says that Waze was a great place to give users more access to their content.

"We're delighted to be able to offer our members around the world a new way to access Audible. Whether you're listening to the latest Audible Original or catching up on a recent best-seller, Audible on Waze allows you to seamlessly enjoy audio content that entertains, inspires and informs you."

Waze already integrates with tons of other audio apps including Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, NPR, and more. You can download Waze from the App Store for free.