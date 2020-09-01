What you need to know
- Apple Pay Express Transit is now available on the Washington DC Metro.
- The feature was announced in December 2019.
- It's now live for iPhone and Apple Watch users.
Apple Pay Express Transit is now supported on the Washington DC Metro for the first time, allowing travelers to pay by holding their iPhone and Apple Watch up to a SmarTrip card reader.
With the addition of Express Transit users won't need to authenticate in any way, making payments super-quick. NBC Washington has the details.
Commuters in the Washington, D.C., area can now choose to add their SmarTrip card to their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay the fare on Metro trains, buses and regional transit lines.
The new Apple Pay option starts working on Tuesday, giving transit riders options in addition to physical SmarTrip cards, regional transit cards and cash, Metro says.
Metro claims that Washington DC is now the first city in North America to roll Apple Pay out across all transit payments, with other big cities hopefully set to follow suit in the future.
The lack of a need for authentication not only saves time, but also means Express Transit will work even when an iPhone or Apple Watch has run out of battery – something that standard Apple Pay cannot boast. Washington DC now joins New York, Hong Kong, London, and more in bringing Apple Pay to its transit system.
