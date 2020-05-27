All Mac owners know that the FaceTime webcam built into the Mac is out of date and in need of a major upgrade. Thankfully, for those who have a Canon camera, Canon may have an alternative solution for you.

In a press release today, Canon announced that it is bringing its EOS Webcam Utility Beta software to macOS for the first time. This software will allow owners of certain Canon cameras to hook them up to their Mac and use them as a webcam.

"After tens of thousands of downloads and comments from Canon brand loyalists, the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software* has expanded, and is now available for macOS users. Unveiled today by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras, this beta version solution converts a compatible Canon camera into a webcam through a simple USB connection. Users were heard through multiple Canon social media channels, customer comments and media inquiries."

Canon says that users will need to connect their Canon camera to their Mac with a USB cable. Once the camera is set up through Canon's software, users should be able to now select the camera as a video source in the video conferencing app that they use.

"Similar to the Windows operating system version released April 28, the new macOS compatible software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the compatible camera to the computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will have improved video appearance while participating in video conferencing and virtual meetings."

You can check to see if your Canon camera is compatible with the software through Canon's announcement website. You can also watch the announcement, as well as how to get your Canon set up as your webcam with you Mac, in the video below: