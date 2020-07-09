With more and more camera makers offering software to allow their wares to be used as webcams GoPro has joined the fray. Mac users can now download a free beta app that can be installed at will.

The app will allow GoPro Hero8 users to enjoy solid 1080p webcam loveliness by plugging in a USB-C cable. Once installed and set up, the app then lets people use popular apps like Skype, Slack, and more. Although it's worth noting that some services will require the use of Chrome rather than their native apps.