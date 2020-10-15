What you need to know
- Sony has released its Imaging Edge Webcam software for the Mac.
- The software allows you to use your Sony camera as a webcam.
- It is limited to certain models, so check to ensure your camera is compatible.
Reported by MacRumors, Sony is jumping on board and enabling its customers to use their cameras as a webcam for the Mac. Today, the company released its Imaging Edge Webcam software for the Mac, allowing Mac users to upgrade from the lackluster quality of the built-in webcam to the high-quality video achieved by one of Sony's cameras.
Sony had promised the software back in August, so it appears it has made good on that promise. Multiple of its camera models will work with the software, including its E-mount, A-mount, and DSC cameras.
Sony first unveiled its Imaging Edge Webcam software for PCs in August, with the initial software limited to Windows 10 machines. At the time, Sony promised a fall expansion to the Mac, which has now happened. Imaging Edge Webcam works with a wide range of popular E-mount, A-mount, and DSC cameras, with a full list available on Sony's website.
Sony notes that the software is only compatible with Macs running macOS High Sierra, macOS Mojave, and macOS Catalina. It is not clear if it will immediately support macOS Big Sur when it launches sometime this fall.
You can check out which camera models are supported and download the Imagine Edge Webcam software on Sony's website.
Walmart jumps the gun, opens up preorders for the new iPad Air 4
A day before the new iPad Air 4 was expected to go live for preorders, Walmart has opened up orders on its website.
DJI unveils new Ronin RS 2, RSC 2 gimbals
DJI has unveiled new gimbals for its DJI Ronin series, the RS2, and RSC 2.
iPhone 12 Pro benchmarks show big leap in performance over iPhone 11 Pro
Despite some erratic results, early iPhone 12 Pro benchmarks show a big jump in performance on the previous year's models.
Shine a light in all the right places with these webcam lighting options
You need a different type of lighting for webcam work than you do for still or mobile photography. We're picky, so we only go for the best webcam lighting available. Want to step up your game? These are our top picks this year.