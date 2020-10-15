Reported by MacRumors, Sony is jumping on board and enabling its customers to use their cameras as a webcam for the Mac. Today, the company released its Imaging Edge Webcam software for the Mac, allowing Mac users to upgrade from the lackluster quality of the built-in webcam to the high-quality video achieved by one of Sony's cameras.

Sony had promised the software back in August, so it appears it has made good on that promise. Multiple of its camera models will work with the software, including its E-mount, A-mount, and DSC cameras.

Sony first unveiled its Imaging Edge Webcam software for PCs in August, with the initial software limited to Windows 10 machines. At the time, Sony promised a fall expansion to the Mac, which has now happened. Imaging Edge Webcam works with a wide range of popular E-mount, A-mount, and DSC cameras, with a full list available on Sony's website.

Sony notes that the software is only compatible with Macs running macOS High Sierra, macOS Mojave, and macOS Catalina. It is not clear if it will immediately support macOS Big Sur when it launches sometime this fall.

You can check out which camera models are supported and download the Imagine Edge Webcam software on Sony's website.